Gerald Irvin Bouchard

Dec. 15, 1937 — Sept. 8, 2021

Gerald was born to Mary (Moody) and Alvie C. Bouchard Sr. He was the oldest of five boys.

Gerald went to Castle Rock High School. He played football in the ninth grade, and was surprised that he made the first string team, as he didn't think that he was very good at it. Gerald graduated with the class of 1956. After graduation, he joined the military in August 1957. After basic training, he became an Army medic where he assisted the medical staff on base at the hospital, clinic, and ambulance as needed. Gerald was honorably discharged in August 1959.

Gerald went to work for Weyerhaeuser Company in Longview, Washington, in the early 1960s. There he earned his electrician's license and worked his way up to a journeyman electrician position.

After leaving WeyCo in the mid-1970s, Gerald went back to college and earned an AA degree in alcohol and drug counseling. He worked in treatment centers in Washington and Oregon for 20 years before retiring.