Gerald "Gerry" E. Lacy

June 30, 1937 — April 21, 2021
Gerry passed away on April 21, 2021, at the age of 83. He was born to Ethel Rosa and stepfather A.P. “Chick” Rosa in Ashland, Ore., on June 30, 1937. He attended Tigard High School.
After serving three years in the U.S. Army in Germany, he met Linda Nordstrom. They were married in 1959. He worked for the Cowlitz County Road Department for 40 years.
Gerry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing trips to Alaska with his son, John.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter Bridgit Lacy, Chehalis, Wash.; daughter Diane Lacy, Portland Ore.; and son John Lacy, Longview, Wash.
There will be a niche side service for immediate family, and a Celebration of Life at a later date. Remembrances can be made to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.