Gerald "Gerry" E. Lacy

June 30, 1937 — April 21, 2021

Gerry passed away on April 21, 2021, at the age of 83. He was born to Ethel Rosa and stepfather A.P. “Chick” Rosa in Ashland, Ore., on June 30, 1937. He attended Tigard High School.

After serving three years in the U.S. Army in Germany, he met Linda Nordstrom. They were married in 1959. He worked for the Cowlitz County Road Department for 40 years.

Gerry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing trips to Alaska with his son, John.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter Bridgit Lacy, Chehalis, Wash.; daughter Diane Lacy, Portland Ore.; and son John Lacy, Longview, Wash.

There will be a niche side service for immediate family, and a Celebration of Life at a later date. Remembrances can be made to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County.