June 16, 1942 — Nov. 28, 2021

Our beloved Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Brother and Uncle, Gerald D. Lundt, entered into eternal rest on November 28, 2021. He was surrounded by his family as he passed into the loving arms of his savior Jesus Christ.

Gerald was born in North Dakota in 1942, and moved to Longview, Washington, at the age of five. Gerald graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1960. Upon graduating, he joined the military which took him around the world. He would eventually retire from the military with 24 years, 1 month and 2 days of service in a combination of active and reserve enlistment. Gerald held a long career with the state of Washington in two departments as a computer programmer which ended in 1998 to enter retirement and partake in part-time work as a school bus driver.

Gerald lived the majority of his life in Olympia, Washington, where he was active in the Moose fraternity, Eagles, VFW and Boy Scouts. Gerald always was quick to lend a hand to anyone in need. Gerald and his life partner, Faye White, moved to Spokane 10 years ago to help raise their grandchildren. “Pa-ka” or “Pa” never missed an event and drove many miles to see all the grandkids within the state.

He enjoyed camping, sailing Boy Scouting, dancing and he loved watching western movies. He enjoyed sharing his love of his children, grandchildren and new great-grandchild. His loss will be felt far and wide from his church, to the Eagles, to his children, and mostly his grandchildren. We will all miss him more than words can express, but rejoice knowing he is with his savior.

The life of Gerald D. Lundt could be summarized into two closely held convictions; he was a patriot and servant of the Lord. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Esther Lundt, of Longview, Washington. He is survived by his partner, Faye White; children Paula (JJ) Moore, Oliver (Beth) Lundt and Marc (Erin) Lundt; grandchildren Micheala, Andria, Michael, Dean, Teddy, Henry, Macey, Hilty and Myles; great-grandchild Atlas; brother Orvin (Shirley) Lundt; sisters Karen Franko (preceded in death by Tom Franko) and Anna (Steve) Platt; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a military graveside service in Colfax, Washington, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday December 14, followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Spokane Valley. All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, Gerald requested donations be sent to your local hospice.