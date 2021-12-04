 Skip to main content
Gerald Cabral

Gerald Cabral

Aug. 17, 1945 — Nov. 21, 2021

Born in Hanford, California.

Passed away at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Gerald worked at Columbia Ford for 20-plus years. He also worked at Weyerhaeuser Co. for 15 years and in California for his uncle for 16 years.

He met his wife at the grade school they both attended. He married Jeralyn (White) Cabral on October 2, 1971, in Hanford, California. They were married 50 years as of 2021. He has a surviving son, Jason Cabral, of Longview. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1964.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.

