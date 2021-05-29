 Skip to main content
Gerald Arlen "Jerry" Enders
September 29, 1947 — May 24, 2021

Gerald Arlen “Jerry” Enders passed away on May 24, 2021, after a painful struggle with cancer. He was 73 years old, born on September 29, 1947. A detailed obituary may be found at the Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home website, which includes the Zoom link to his service to be held 7 p.m. June 1, 2021.

