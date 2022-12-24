Gerald Allen Archibald

Oct. 11, 1948—Nov. 14, 2022
Gerry passed away at home on November, 14, 2022.
Gerry is survived by his children, Allison Luckock of Anthem, AZ, and Adam Archibald of Sagle, ID, and by his beloved grandson, Nathan Luckock of Anthem, AZ. Gerry is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Lonnie and Marge Archibald of Forks, WA, as well as two nephews, Oly Archibald (Theresa) and Brad Archibald (Cheryl), all of Forks.
Additionally, Gerry is survived by his lifelong friends, Gary Jonientz and Casey Horton, and his college buddies, Norman Eigner and Bob Holland, and his longtime neighbors and friends, Dave and Sue Holma.
Please see www.longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries for full obituary.
