May 7, 1941—Feb. 19, 2023

LONGVIEW—Gerry passed away peacefully February 19th, at his home in Longview. He was eighty-one. He was born May 7th, 1941, in Billings, Montana; the second of three sons born to John (Jack) and Irene Reitsch.

He graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1959 where he was the student body president and joined his older brother Arthur at the University of Washington where he served as the President of Alpha Delta Phi fraternity. Gerry married his first wife Katherine, and they welcomed their daughter Stephanie while he attended the University of Washington Law school. In 1965 they moved to Longview where Gerry began his law career with his mentor and friend, Judson Klingberg. Gerry and Kathy welcomed their second daughter Elizabeth soon after. The family then grew further with the birth of Gretchen and their son Alan who was born on Gerry’s birthday.

Gerry served as President of the Longview Rotary, the Longview Country Club, and on the board of directors of Hospice until his death. He recently retired after 57 years of practicing law, and over the years Gerry represented community members, The Longview Daily News, local businesses, and corporations including Weyerhaeuser.

Those that were lucky enough to know Gerry or spend time with him, know that he was an expert in many things. He was an avid skier who enjoyed trips with his friends and his family. His love for golf came from his mother, and he joined her in the hole in one club, August 27, 2001, after hitting the ball 130 yds on the third hole of the Longview Country Club. He played the guitar and lead sing-a-longs during holidays and family vacations. He was an amazing chef, loved art, river rafting, boating, reading, the NYT crossword puzzle daily, and his passion for Porsches never ended.

Gerry is survived by his wife Li Zhang; his brother Doug; his children, and numerous grandchildren who love him dearly. His second wife, Stella, preceded him in death.

The family would like to thank friends, colleagues, the Longview community, and all those that were a part of his amazing journey. We ask that you please join us by raising a glass in his memory and welcome you to share stories, sympathies, and condolences at www.dahlmcvicker.com

In Gerry’s honor, memorial contributions may be made to the Fred Huch Cancer Center at the University of Washington. Go Dawgs!