Nov. 1, 1934—June 11, 2023

KELSO—Georgianna Joy Jackson-Lopeman (Jan) was born November 1, 1934 Deer River, MN at a yearold her family traveled to Kelso, WA where her father went to work as a bridge tender on Cowlitz River. The family then moved to Shine, WA in 1950 so her father could open a restaurant at South Point ferry dock. She attended High school at Chimacum, WA. She met and married Claude William Garten June 2, 1951 at the old school house in Shine, WA. Claude passed due to a logging accident on October 23, 1954.

They had two children George Leslie Garten and Claude William Garten (Billy).

Jan married Alva Leo Lopeman (Leo) on December 31, 1955 and were married for 52 years. Due to his construction work they moved around a lot to Aberdeen, WA, Westport, WA, Whitter, AK, Shine, WA, Matts Matts, WA , Port Townsend, WA and finally Kelso, WA where she had grew up. They had two children Lora Lea Lopeman-Malone and Leo Lynn Lopeman (Muggs).

Jan was a home maker, mother, and wife. She was a long-time member of the Eagles, Oddfellow Rebecca Lodge, avid sports fan especially of the Mariners and Seahawks, and held season tickets to Husky football games.

Jan passed June 11, 2023.

She is survived by four children, 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was loved by all.

Celebration of life will be held at Kelso Eagles July 8, 2023 from 12:00—3:00 p.m.