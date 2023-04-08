April 13, 1934—Mar. 16, 2023

LONGVIEW—Georgia “Sis, Grammy Gram, Grandma Puppy, Grammy Great, MeeMaw” Burgin 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends March 16, 2023. She fought a courageous 2 ½ year battle with leukemia.

Georgia was born to Merwin and Clara Clark with twin brother Bud on April 13, 1934 in Prosser, WA. She lived her life in Toutle, WA graduating from Toutle Lake High School in 1952.

June 19, 1952 she married Clark “Corky” Gould. Chuck, Jeff and Toni were born from that union that later ended in divorce.

June 23, 1961 she married Joe Burgin and Greg’s birth completed their family. She and Joe celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2011. Joe preceded her in death in 2014.

She worked at Weyerhaeuser Pulp and Paper mill for 32 years before retiring. She and Joe raised and showed Saddlebred horses for many years. Later she partnered with Mari Anne Parks as Chelsea Pugs and raised, bred and showed pug dogs. She had attended many Pug National and Westminster Dog Shows. She was very proud when “Baby Rose” won Best of Breed at Westminster in 2022. Their pugs have homes all over the world.

Family and friends were the center of her life. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, her parents, brother Bud, and sister Anita “Tooter” Buker.

She is survived by sister Rhonda Thayer (Randy), sons Greg Burgin, Chuck Gould (Kim), Jeff Gould (Chris), daughter Toni Settlemier (Ron), “2nd” daughter Mari Anne Parks (Dave) along with eight grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, one great, great granddaughter, dogs Minnie and Sophia, her Pug family, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Her life will be held April 13, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 7th Avenue, Longview, WA 98632. Interment will be at Silverlake Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632, Cowlitz County Humane Society, P.O. Box 172, Longview, WA 98632 or Pacific Pug Rescue, 2850 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Walker Center #221, Beaverton, OR 97005