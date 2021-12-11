March 1, 1928 — Nov. 17, 2021

George Walter Dunn passed away November 17, 2021.

He was born in West Point, Arkansas on March 1, 1928, the oldest of six children of James and Hazel (Bradford) Dunn. He also had two older half-sisters.

In the spring of 1944, GW gathered his younger brothers and sisters and moved the family to the Caddo Valley Academy in Norman, Arkansas. While in Norman, GW met a young lady by the name of Lucy Green. With her family permission, Lucy and GW began seeing one another socially.

After graduating from high school in 1946, George enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to the light cruiser USS Springfield.

After his enlistment, George followed many of his friends working for Long-Bell lumber in Longview, Washington. Assigned to the east mill night maintenance/millwright crew, George worked as many hours as he could get. He was saving up to go back to Arkansas and marry Lucy, then bring her to Longview.

George and Lucy married October 16, 1948, in Little Rock, Arkansas.

His entire life, George dreamt about becoming a lawyer, but he knew that goal had passed. So instead, he did what he thought might be the next best thing.

On August 1, 1950, George joined the Longview Police Department as a patrolman. In 1952, he became a detective.

His next promotion came the summer of 1956 when he was promoted to lieutenant.

Part of the lieutenant duties was that of city traffic engineer (making George the city's first traffic engineer). As such, he was responsible for all traffic control signals, street markings and signage.

Not long after assuming his duties, local businesses, churches, and schools were asking if they could either hire the city paint crew or rent the striping equipment.

It gave George an idea. In 1957, after receiving permission from the mayor and police chief, George purchased a paint striping machine and started the “Longview Parking Lot Service” company. For more than 45 years George would design, stripe, stencil almost every parking lot in Southwest Washington, and in Columbia and Clatsop counties in Oregon.

When John Bailey retired from the police force in 1965 his pension was approximately $128 per month and no medical benefits. The need for a retirement program was apparent, when Lieutenant Dunn asked Chief Benefiel about it, George was told if he started it, he had to finish it.

On February 10, 1970, Gov. Dan Evans signed the bill into law that George had worked tirelessly on for four years — the Law Enforcement Officer/Firefighter retirement program (LEOFF I). George also was responsible for the passage of more than 150 other bills the governor signed into law on behalf of law enforcement and firefighters.

In February 1972, the rank of police captain was eliminated, and George was assigned the title of assistant police chief.

In 1973, by a vote of his peers statewide, George was elected to serve as president of the Washington State Law Enforcement Association.

In June 1975, Lieutenant Dunn would become the second police officer from Washington state invited to attend the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville, Kentucky.

On March 18, 1980, after 30 years' service to the community, George decided it was time to retire.

For the next 22 years, George and Lucy would spend winters playing golf with their friends in Arizona.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy (Nov. 17, 2009); and his daughter, Deborah Lynn (May 4, 2015). Most all of George's siblings also preceded him in death.

Surviving family members include George's older half-sister, Mrs. Tilden Parks; his son Scot (Dianne); granddaughters Skye (Chris) Strayer-Ellis, Traci (James) Wills, Kezia Parrish and Jennifer (Michael) McCormick; great-grandsons Riley and Trent Wills; and great-granddaughters Lucy Ellis, Cora and Willow McCormick, and Adelina Everhart.

At his request, no memorial service is to be held. George will return to Arkansas to be buried beside his wife, Lucy.

In lieu of cards or flowers, a memorial donation would be appreciated to Community Home Health & Hospice, 1035 11th Ave., Longview, WA 98632.