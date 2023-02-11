June 9, 1926—Jan. 12, 2023

George W. Pittenger, 96, of Kelso died suddenly on the morning of Jan. 12, 2023 exactly three months after the passing of his loving wife of 71 years. He was born on a farm in Victor, New York. Being an avid hunter and expert marksman he was able to provide meat for his family and neighbors during the Depression. When WWII came, he was eager to join the Navy even though he was underage. He served in combat submarines as a torpedoman in the Pacific theater. During the war he met Bud Whittle from Castle Rock who introduced him to his future wife, Bud’s niece, Bonita. They were married April 21, 1951. George continued his Naval career in submarines where he became Chief Petty Officer, an excellent instructor and recipient of the highest medal awards for his marksmanship on the US Navy rifle team.

After 22 ½ years, he retired from the Navy in 1966 and the family moved to Castle Rock. They were proud of the house they built on Military Road that included a farm, large garden and numerous fruit trees. His second career was spent as an instrument repair technician for 15 years with the Weyerhaeuser Company. Hunting was his passion which included many mounted trophies. He retired again and moved to Kelso in 1996 with his wife to her Victorian dream house. They enjoyed many spring months vacationing and snorkeling in the Hawaiian islands.

George is survived by his three children Eric Pittenger, Terri (Steve) Selby, and Mitch (Robin) Pittenger, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, and granddaughter Bobi (Paul) Williams.

There are no plans for a funeral, but as family gathers in the future, he will always be missed and memorialized.