George W. Peabody

April 6, 1935 — July 3, 2022

George was born April 6, 1935, in Barton, New York, to Llewellyn Oscar and Myrtle Adelaide Lacy. The family lived on a farm near Owego in south central New York state.

He joined the Boy Scouts when he was 12 years old and later became a Sea Scout and Explorer Scout.

After graduating from high school, he enrolled in general forestry and surveying classes at the Ranger School in Wanakena, New York, a division of Syracuse University at the time, graduating in 1956. He moved to Washington state and was employed by the U.S. Forest Service at the Snider Ranger Station near Port Angeles.

George enrolled in the University of Washington and pledged Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity. He met Patricia Linn at the U of W and they were married in 1958. He graduated in 1960 with a bachelor of science degree in forest products and started his 36-year career at Weyerhaeuser. They eventually settled in Longview, Washington, in 1966 and George continued working in various positions including safety, quality control and environmental areas. He retired in 1996.

In 1978, he purchased a 25-acre tree farm. George spent countless hours planting trees, logging, clearing roads, cutting firewood and simply enjoying nature.

George and Pat were longtime members of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Longview Community Church.

George was preceded in death by brother Donald Peabody. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 63 years; daughter Suzanne and son-in-law Gordon McKee; son Dean and daughter-in-law Heather Peabody; two grandchildren, Kayla and Brandon; two great-grandchildren, Gemma and Maren; and sister Betty Knoblock of Los Angeles, California.

While his soul is in heaven, his earthly remains rest in peace under the shade of an evergreen tree at Green Hills Cemetery in Kelso. Donations can be made to a church or educational program of your choice or by planting an evergreen tree, any of which would put a smile on George’s face.