June 21, 1921—November 27, 2020

George Tsugawa, age 99, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020, in Vancouver, Washington. He was born in Everett, Washington, on June 20, 1921, son of Masaichiro and Kazuno Tsugawa, Japanese immigrants.

George spent much of his childhood working at the family’s produce stand and taking care of his family since his father died at a very young age. In high school, George enjoyed playing basketball. He graduated from Beaverton High School in 1939.

During WWII, George was incarcerated at Minidoka War Relocation Center in Idaho with his family. He has shared recollections of time spent there as a message of hope during hard times.

On April 1, 1950, George married the love of his life, Mable Taniguchi. In 1955, George and Mable moved to Woodland, Washington, to establish the Tsugawa Brothers Farm with his brother, Akira. Work on the farm was a family affair. As his children grew up, they spent many days and summers working on the farm, also.

In 1981, Mable opened Tsugawa Nursery. Together, they would spend the rest of their lives transforming a small business into a destination garden center in Woodland, Washington.