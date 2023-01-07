Jan. 22, 1952—Dec. 1, 2022

George Malakowsky, 70, of Castle Rock passed away at St. John’s Hospital on Dec. 1, 2022.

He leaves behind his wife, Betty, Daughters: Amy Humbyrd and Cindy Russell, StepSon Rob Keogh and Grandchildren: Jeran, Austin, Garrett, Michael, Bethany, Kaylee as well as great-grandchildren: Brantley and Addison. George also leaves behind Sisters: Terry, Sherrie, Carrie, and Brothers: Walt, Lee and Randy.

George was preceded in death by his former wife, Pat, his parents, August, Elsie and Iona, 2 brothers, Tony and Gary, and a grandson, Curtis.

There will be a memorial service for George on January 14, 2023 at 2 PM at the Apostolic Lutheran Church, in Castle Rock, 248 Cowlitz Way W.