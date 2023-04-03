Feb. 19, 1942—Mar. 24, 2023

LONGVIEW—George LeSuer passed away quietly on March 24, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife Judy; children: Sue (Chuck) Mortimer, Sally (Steven) Kidwell, Tim (Maureen) LeSuer and Jane (Dan) Bernard; brother Ronald (Melody) LeSuer of Arizona along with seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

For his full obituary please visit longviewmemorialpark.com.

Viewing will be April 6 10:00—5:00 p.m. If you wish to remember George, please donate to your local Humane Society or charity of your choice.