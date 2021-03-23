April 7, 1953 — March 19, 2021

George “Les” Fickett, 67, of Toutle passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, March 19, 2021, after battling cancer.

Les was born on April 7, 1953. He was raised in Toutle, Wash. He joined the U.S. Army at age 17 and bravely served in the Vietnam War. Les was an active member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) of Toutle and served in several leadership roles, including Post Commander, Quarter Master and Trustee. He spent his retirement years doing what he loved most, hunting and fishing with his best friends Herb, Tom and Ted. He volunteered many hours of service in the community as an instructor teaching hunter safety courses and volunteering at the Toutle Lake School greenhouse.

Most importantly, Les was an easy to love man who was dedicated to his family and friends. He would never hesitate to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. In his easygoing nature, you would find him in jeans, socks and sandals at every special event. Close family and friends knew him for his exemplary pie-making ability and beautiful handmade cribbage boards. Les also shared his love of woodworking, learned from his father, George, with the ones he loved.