George Keegahn

Jan. 6, 1929 — April 7, 2022

George Kla-hahsh Keegahn, 93, died at his home in Bellingham on April 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born, George Keegan Williams, Jr. to George Keegan Williams and Marie Jackson Williams on January 6, 1929, in Wrangell, Alaska. He grew up in Ketchikan, Alaska, where he worked with his father on their commercial fishing vessel, the Ann Page.

In the early 1960s, George taught at three Pacific County schools in Ocean Park, Chinook and Bay Center. Then, from 1969 to 1973, he taught in Longview at St. Helens Elementary, when Lyle Mack was the principal; and at Robert Gray Elementary with Lee Van Zanten. George retired in Whatcom County after teaching for 34 years. He then worked as a substitute teacher for another 10 years.

He is survived by Kathleen, his wife of 53 years; his son, Seth B. Keegahn; daughters, Leah J. Keegahn (Jon C. Leathers) and Felice A. Keegahn (Richard R. Rijkhoff); and his granddaughter, Clara J. Leathers. All are of Bellingham. Survivors in Cowlitz County are a son, David K. Williams and former wife, Wilma Jean Jakus, both of Castle Rock. Another son, Daniel C. Williams, also survives, out of state.

The family suggests people remember George by laughing at a corny joke. Please share memories of George at molesfarewelltributes.com.