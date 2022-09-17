May 9, 1930—Aug. 29, 2022

George Gregorio Ramirez went home to be with the Lord on the morning of August 29, 2022, at St. John PeaceHealth Hospital in Longview, WA. He was born in Flagstaff, AZ. The eldest of 10 children born to Enrique Ovalle Ramirez and Altagracia Neri Ramirez. After his family moved from Arizona to Sanger, CA; George graduated from Reedley High School. As a young man, he worked in a men’s clothing store where he developed and passed on his excellent taste in fashion to his customers. He joined the US Navy in 1947 and served during the Korean War. He attended Reedley College where he met his wife, Marilyn.

George had a heart for the elderly and became a convalescent hospital administrator in Salinas, CA and later at Tracy, CA. After retiring, he and Marilyn settled in Kelso, WA.

He served in various churches in the following cities: Morgan Hill, CA, Tracy, CA, and Longview, WA. He was a member of the Rotary Club in Tracy, CA, where he served three terms as its president. He also served on the board of the Stockton (CA) Symphony Orchestra, and was an active member of the Rotary Club of Longview, WA.

George loved to travel with Marilyn, and they had many wonderful experiences traveling throughout Europe, Israel, Alaska, and China.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; three children; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as a host of siblings, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a memorial service for the family in California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be directed to the Cowlitz Chaplaincy (1560 Olympia Way, Longview WA 98632) or The Community House (1107 Broadway Street, Longview WA 98632).