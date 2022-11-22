May 28, 1924—Nov. 9, 2022

Disciplined, thoughtful, generous, honest and dedicated have all been adjectives used to describe George Edwin Schwartz who died on November 9, 2022, at his residence in Canterbury Inn. Longview, WA.

He was born on May 28, 1924, in Nampa, Idaho, to Arthur Earl and Alpha Mabel Schwartz. Before he graduated from the University of Washington in 1948 with a BA Degree in Economics and Business, he served in the Army as a Cryptographic Technician with the 94th Signal Battalion. He also married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie May Allen.

They moved to Portland where he was hired by Price Waterhouse Co. and then in 1953, they moved to Longview where he had been asked to serve as the Assistant Treasurer and Secretary for Longview Fibre Company. He was soon placed on the Board of Directors and became Treasurer. Thirty years later he had moved on to become the Executive Vice-President and the Mill Manager. George said he liked working at Longview Fibre Company because he liked serving on a management team that stressed honesty and integrity. A team that showed a concern for people and not just bigger numbers and the ‘bottom line.’ A place where decisions were based on ‘what’s right’ and not ‘who’s right.’ George retired from his meaningful career in 1992.

George was active in several professional and community organizations. He served as a trustee for the Northwest Pulp and Paper Association; a member of the Washington Pulp and Paper Foundation at the University of Washington; a member of the Foundation Board of the Longview Public Library; a board of trustee member, secretary, treasurer and president for Cowlitz General Hospital which later became the Monticello Medical Center. George was a member of the Longview Country Club community lunch and discussion group “Jolly Boys”. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #263; the Longview Pioneer Lions Club; the Longview Chamber of Commerce; and was a member of Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church.

George believed that his greatest personal accomplishment and joy was his family. George and Marjorie enjoyed married life for over 73 years. They traveled together throughout the United States and world. When their children were younger, they would often spend their summer vacations at a family cabin in Warm Lake, Idaho, or trailer camping in Oregon parks. Later they would invite all the family to a week at Black Butte Ranch, OR. to play golf, tennis, fish, swim, ride bicycles, hike and enjoy delicious meals.

George loved taking pictures and editing both single photographs and movies. Over the last decade, he devoted countless hours to developing a family history that would remind his family of their ancestors and help them to remember the joyful times they have spent together.

George is survived by his daughter Kathy Schroeder; son and daughter-in-law Tom Schwartz and Cheryl Nutting; son and daughter-in-law Steven and Marie-Jose Schwartz; his grandchildren Heidi and Brooke Goddard; Julie Schroeder, Elizabeth Schwartz, Michael Schwartz, Natasha Schwartz; and his great grandson Owen Goddard. George was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, and his son-in-law Richard Schroeder.

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, a Masonic Service and a Memorial Service will be held at Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church. The Masonic Service will be held for George at 12:30 p.m. and it will be followed by a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. Vonda McFadden.