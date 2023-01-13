George E. Peterson

Aug. 6, 1936—Jan. 1, 2023
George E. Petersen was born on August 6, 1936, and passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 86. George was a humble, kind, funny, and intelligent man. During his lifelong career as a chemical engineer, he contributed to the rocket fuel, paint formulation, and nuclear power industries, and held seven patents. He enjoyed many interests and hobbies including Bible study, gardening, astronomy, camping, travel, woodworking, home improvement, and anything new in technology. He served in the National Guard for eight years in the 1960’s. He was devoted to his faith in God and his family.
George is survived by his wife, Inez Petersen, daughter Kathy (Wade) Patterson, son Edward (Julie) Petersen, brother Ronald (Patrice) Petersen, grandchildren Deborah Scharfenberg, John Scharfenberg, Edward Petersen Jr, Alexa Kimball, Rachel White, and great-grandson Butcher Vedrode. He was preceded in death by his parents Ervin Petersen and Carmen Petersen.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2:00pm, at Grace Bible Fellowship, 300 S. 10th Street, Kelso, WA.
