George E. Peterson

George E. Petersen was born on August 6, 1936, and passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 86. George was a humble, kind, funny, and intelligent man. During his lifelong career as a chemical engineer, he contributed to the rocket fuel, paint formulation, and nuclear power industries, and held seven patents. He enjoyed many interests and hobbies including Bible study, gardening, astronomy, camping, travel, woodworking, home improvement, and anything new in technology. He served in the National Guard for eight years in the 1960’s. He was devoted to his faith in God and his family.