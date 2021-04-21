George Daniel (Danny) Allen

November 5, 1937 - March 25, 2021
Lifelong Longview/Kelso resident, George Danial (Danny) Allen, 83, went peacefully to be with the Lord, March 25, 2021.
Dan was born November 5, 1937. A Kelso High School graduate, he married his sweetheart, Joan Sue Murphy-Eaton, August 15, 1959.
Dan was a patriot to his core. He loved God, family and his country. He served his country in the Army National Guard as a Tank Commander (Company A, 1st Bn, 303rd Armor). He retired from the City of Longview after 23 ½ years of service to his community.
Dan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan Allen, and four children: Sandy Allen, Shirley Osborne (John), George “Buck” Allen (Marianne), Sharon Sherman (Larry), 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3.5 great-great-grandchildren.
Dan was preceded in death by his sister, Donna (Allen) Waddell.
Family and friends are invited to the Celebration of Life, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Fathers House Church (1315 Commerce, Longview). Additional parking in the back off 14th Ave.
