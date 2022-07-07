George Comstock

August 6, 1945 — May 23, 2022
George, the much loved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He passed away at home after a very short time with brain cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Joan of 57 years; son Scott (Shannon); daughter Lisa Zentner (Steve); grandchildren Chelsea, Cameron (Ashley), Madison (Lane), Bryan; and super bonus grandchildren.
In memory of George, the family suggests donations to North County Recreation, P.O. Box 1079, Castle Rock, WA 98611.
Join us for a celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. July 17, 2022, at the North County Recreation Event Center, 5140 West Side Highway, Castle Rock.
