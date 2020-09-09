× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Burr Gates

October 21, 1932 - August 21, 2020

"And ever had it been known that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation."

George B. Gates, 87, of Kalama passed away August 21, 2020 at Hospice. He was born October 21, 1932 in Kelso, to Harley and Pauline (Schrieber) Gates.

George graduated from Kalama Elementary through High School in 1952. Military service is Army. Spent 2 years in Korean War. Part of '53' and all of '54' and part of '55'. He retired from "Pope and Talbot" (Plywood Plant) as an excellent driver after 27 years. he also worked at Reynolds until he retired from there (12 years).

He was a man of many talents, playing basketball for "Kalama" while in High School.

After he had a family, he went to all of his sons games. He continued to go to all grandchildren's games as well.

George never stopped going to games, he went for the other kids, to support "Kalama Youth". He was one of the Chinook "Elders".