Feb. 2, 1931—May 26, 2023

SILVER LAKE—Genevieve Marie Hanson of Silver Lake, WA passed away at the age of 92 on May 26 at St. John Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Gen was born on February 2, 1931, in Red Lake Falls, MN. She was the second child of 11 born to Florio and Esther Page.

At the age of 20, Gen ventured out to Washington state in search of better employment. The first position she acquired was at a Weyerhaeuser Logging camp cookhouse where she worked as a waitress. After a short time, she began employment at Kelso Safeway as a checker. On September 15, 1956, she married Howard Hanson and became a stay-at-home Mom as they raised their family. Howard and Gen recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. Gen was an avid supporter of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s many activities.

Gen is survived by her husband Howard; her children: Scott, Andy (Tammy) Hanson and Paula (Rick) Hoyer; grandchildren: Jason, Brent, Caleb, Kelsey, Luke and Kylee; nine great-grandchildren and one more due in August; siblings: Lucille Wiess, Dorothy Grover, Shirley Konikson, Carol (Jack) Bechly, Darrell (Linda) Page, and Allan (Pam) Page.

A graveside Memorial Service will be held at Silver Lake Cemetery, Silver Lake, WA on July 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to a Charity of your choice.