Aug. 10, 1933 — Jan. 25, 2022

Geneva (McBrayer) Allen, 88, passed away January 25, 2022, in Longview.

She was born August 10, 1933, to Stanley and Edna (Fagan) McBrayer in Haworth, Oklahoma. The McBrayer family moved moved to Longview 1948. Geneva graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1951.

She married the love of her life, Gilbert Allen, in July 1951. Gilbert was in the Navy and they moved numerous times.

She is survived by two children, Debra Kramer of Longview and Brian Allen of Longview; grandchildren Kevin (Sarah) Kramer of Redding, California, Kimberly Kramer of Kalama, Washington; great-granddaughters Autumn Kramer, Rally Ann Kramer and Caddy; brothers Charles (Judy) McBrayer of Luck, Wisconsin and Clyde (Mary Ellen) of Olympia, Washington; sister June; a very special cousin, Lavita Hooker; several other cousins; four nephews; and one niece.

Geneva was a homemaker most of her life. She loved caring for her family and was involved in the kids’ activities. She enjoyed reading, sewing and working in the flower garden. She traveled a lot with Gilbert after the children grew up.

She was preceded in death by Gilbert in 1993.

Geneva will forever live in our hearts. She will be greatly missed.

A private memorial will be held at the mausoleum at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.