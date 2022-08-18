Aug. 9, 1937—Aug. 14-2022

Gene Keith Hall died on August 14, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Keith was born in Castle Rock, WA. He graduated from Burlington-Edison High School in 1955.

Gene married Lora Lie (Bea) Fitzgerald and had two sons. He married Tina Shaal in 2007 after Bea’s passing in 2005. He worked as a tree faller for Weyerhaeuser. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission from 2011-2014.

Gene loved to elk hunt, camp, and he had a love for the outdoors. He was an avid Seahawk fan. He is survived by his wife Tina; two sons, Jim Hall (Connie) of Spirit Lake, ID; Richard Hall (Melanie) of Toutle, WA.; and sister Sharon Hall Hunter (Gary). Gene is also survived by seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Lora Lie (Bea); his parents, Harry Hartman Hall and Evelyn Marjorie Van Horne Hall; and a brother, Donald Hall.