Jan. 16, 1926 — July 18, 2021

Gene Inez Staples was born in Colville, Washington, on January 16, 1926, to George L. and Floy M. Wilcox. She was the third of four children. Her siblings were Lillian, Donald and Fred. She passed away at the age of 95 on July 18, 2021.

Growing up in Port Orchard, Washington, she graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1944. She married William (Bill) Staples on November 27, 1945. He was serving in the U.S. Army, and their first home was in Fairbanks, Alaska. The couple later moved to Central Washington, first Ellensburg and then Yakima, where they raised their four children. She was primarily a homemaker and mother to children Karen, Donna, Warren and Daryl. They kept her very busy!!

The couple moved to the Castle Rock area in the late 1960s, along with their two high-school-aged sons, and eventually owned a business in Longview, which Gene helped run. They were married for 63 years, until Bill’s death in 2008.

Gene was a quiet, strong woman, who survived at least two life-threatening illnesses in her 70s — cancer (twice) and a brain aneurysm. She was a hard-working, self-sufficient woman, who could fix almost anything around the house that Bill couldn’t get to. She was an apple pie baker extraordinaire, and many in the family have tried to replicate her recipe for pie crust. She also had an exceptional talent for drawing and painting that followed her from her early years to a few years before her death. Many evenings in Yakima were spent at the kitchen table where her children often requested she entertain them by drawing pictures of various objects, animals or people. None of her children were blessed with her particular talent, although all were artistic in their own ways.

As members of the Longview Church of the Nazarene, Gene and Bill worshipped there for many years. In her 60s, 70s and 80s Gene also was a member of the Broadway Gallery and the Columbian Artists Association, and frequently displayed and sold many of her paintings at the gallery or at various art shows. She was never completely satisfied with her work, being a consummate perfectionist, but managed to finish and move on to new painting adventures as time passed.

Gene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her daughter, Karen Barrett; her grandson, Aaron Barrett; and all three of her siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Kittelson (Tim), and her sons Warren Staples, Sr. and Daryl (Linda) Staples. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Sean Barrett (Christine), Erica Breien (Bob), Warren Staples, Jr. (Lindsay), Arric Staples (Nichole), Shana Staples Kuhn (Jarrad), Ian Kittelson (Jacqueline Bunick) and Zachary Kittelson.

She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family gathering to honor and celebrate our Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother takes place April 16, 2022, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law Daryl and Linda Staples.