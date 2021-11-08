Jan. 31, 1933—Oct. 26, 2021

Gearldine Hammer, 88, of Longview passed away Oct. 26, 2021, at home.

She was born Jan. 31, 1933, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Willey and Esta Stamey. The family lived in North Carolina before moving to Ryderwood Washington, 71 years ago. Jeri was 17 at the time and never lost her sweet southern accent.

On April 22, 1951, she married Richard G. Hammer in the Vader Methodist Church. Jeri was a loving wife and mother, and a gifted homemaker. She loved cooking for her family, gardening, and decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. She also provided child care for Ryan Plank, Carrie Stamey, and Don and Vicki Claussen. Jeri enjoyed traveling and dancing. She and Richard were members of a square dancing club, as well as the Longview Eagles and the Faith Family Christian Center in Longview.

Jeri was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, Willey and Esta Stamey; a brother, Ron Stamey; a nephew, Randy Hancock; and a niece, Carrie Horton.