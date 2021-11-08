Jan. 31, 1933—Oct. 26, 2021
Gearldine Hammer, 88, of Longview passed away Oct. 26, 2021, at home.
She was born Jan. 31, 1933, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Willey and Esta Stamey. The family lived in North Carolina before moving to Ryderwood Washington, 71 years ago. Jeri was 17 at the time and never lost her sweet southern accent.
On April 22, 1951, she married Richard G. Hammer in the Vader Methodist Church. Jeri was a loving wife and mother, and a gifted homemaker. She loved cooking for her family, gardening, and decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. She also provided child care for Ryan Plank, Carrie Stamey, and Don and Vicki Claussen. Jeri enjoyed traveling and dancing. She and Richard were members of a square dancing club, as well as the Longview Eagles and the Faith Family Christian Center in Longview.
Jeri was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, Willey and Esta Stamey; a brother, Ron Stamey; a nephew, Randy Hancock; and a niece, Carrie Horton.
She is survived by a son, Jack Hammer (Joan) of Longview; a daughter, Carolyn Plank of Longview; a sister, Betty Hancock of Vader, Washington; three grandsons, Ryan Plank (Rachel) of Longview, Jason Hammer (Kylee) of Kelso, and Jared Hammer (Nicole) of Happy Valley, Oregon; a granddaughter, Janel Bangert (Jake) of Ridgefield, Washington; eight great-grandchildren, Ryler and Rosson Plank, both of Longview, Keegan and Keatley Hammer, both of Kelso, Clair, Averie and Brady Bangert, all of Ridgefield, and Isaiah Rocha of Happy Valley, Oregon; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Patches.
A funeral service is planned for noon Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Steele Chapel with Pastor Bob Giles officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Memorial Park. Pallbearers include Ryan Plank, Jason Hammer, Jared Hammer, Ryler Plank, Rosson Plank, Keegan Hammer and Isaiah Rocha. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Family Christian Center, 2203 38th Ave., Longview, WA 98632; or to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.