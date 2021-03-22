January 27, 1949 — March 12, 2021

Gayle Marie (Wood) Agren passed away at home in the comforting presence of her family on March 12, 2021. Although the cancer with which she had lived for two decades finally took her life, it never defeated her. She faced it with humor and an enthusiasm for life that reflected her deep love for her friends and family. Even in her final days, she refused to give in to despair, demanding in her closing days that her obituary “be funny.”

Gayle was born in Vancouver to Davis and Helen Wood on January 27, 1949. She spent her earliest years in La Center, Ryderwood, Naselle, Toutle, and Castle Rock — all the “hot spots” — and then she and the family left Southwest Washington to journey to the Philippines, where Gayle finished high school. She returned to Washington after high school to begin her studies at Lower Columbia College.

She married Glen Agren on July 17, 1970, and they began their lives together. They traveled to Fairbanks — where Gayle found she greatly preferred Alaskan summers to the winters, so they returned to Castle Rock.

Gayle and Glen had two children, Erika and Neil — and Gayle enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Emma (who declares proudly that she was always Grammie Gayle’s “favorite grandchild”!).