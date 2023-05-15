July 16, 1928—April 13, 2023
LONGVIEW—Gayle passed away peacefully, at the Americana Nursing Home. She was born to Walter and Gertrude Taylor in Portland Oregon. She was raised in Woodland, WA. until she was 16 years of age and then the family moved to Kelso, WA. She graduated from Kelso in 1946. Soon after she married Jack Fuller, they had one child. Then they divorced in 1949. Then Gayle went to work at Weyerhauser mill and retired in 1989. She belonged to the Eagles for 54 years, American Legion, Moose, Longview Senior Center, Pythian Sisters, Democratic Women’s club and two different Museums Lewis county and Cowlitz county. Her hobbies were gardening, playing the piano, by ear, playing the accordion, and singing.
Gayle is survived by her daughter Judy of Longview, nephew-Walt Payne of Petersburg AK, and several nieces and nephews in Seattle. She is preceded in death by her parents, her one and only Sister Evelyn Payne, and son-in-law Vern Colt. Mom will be missed by those who knew her and loved her. Mom may you rest in Peace. I Love You. Burial has taken place in Woodland, WA. Celebration of Life will be June 10 at the Longview Senior Center 1:00—4:00 p.m. Come share some memories.
