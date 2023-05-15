LONGVIEW—Gayle passed away peacefully, at the Americana Nursing Home. She was born to Walter and Gertrude Taylor in Portland Oregon. She was raised in Woodland, WA. until she was 16 years of age and then the family moved to Kelso, WA. She graduated from Kelso in 1946. Soon after she married Jack Fuller, they had one child. Then they divorced in 1949. Then Gayle went to work at Weyerhauser mill and retired in 1989. She belonged to the Eagles for 54 years, American Legion, Moose, Longview Senior Center, Pythian Sisters, Democratic Women’s club and two different Museums Lewis county and Cowlitz county. Her hobbies were gardening, playing the piano, by ear, playing the accordion, and singing.