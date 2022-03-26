Gayland R. White

May 1, 1938 — Feb. 10, 2022

Gayland was born May 1, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He passed away February 10, 2022, in Portland, Oregon. He was 83 years old.

He lived in Longview, Washington, since 1983.

He was the middle of nine children of Theodore Howard White and Elva Mary Gardner White.

He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1957 and from Idaho State University with a bachelor of science degree in vocational education 1983.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He married Shirley Winchester in Lewisville, Idaho, and later divorced. He married Phyllis Hanke White in Longview, Washington. He worked various jobs as a machinist and in construction. He worked at the INEL for 18 years as a machinist; and was a member of the faculty at Lower Columbia Community College in Longview, Washington, for 20 years in the Machining Technology Program.

Gayland spent his adult life in Lewisville and Rigby, Idaho, before moving to Longview, Washington, in 1983.

He was a member of the Latter-day Saints church, the Eagles in Longview and the American Legion. Gayland's biggest hobby was horses. He broke colts, team roped, helped on cattle drives and helped any neighbor who needed a hand working cows on horseback. He enjoyed working on the farm and supporting the sports or any extracurricular events his children were in. He loved the outdoors: camping, hunting and fishing. He filled a longtime passion owning racehorses. He ran horses in Sunland Park, New Mexico; Los Alameda, California; and all over the Northwest and Intermountain West. He also had success in British Columbia, Canada, winning a futurity there. He was at every sporting event his grandchildren competed in that he could make it to and wanted to be called as soon as possible to the ones he could not be at.

His family includes his wife, Phyliss Hanke White Longview, Washington; children Gayla White (deceased), Gregg White (Angela) of Fowler, Colorado, Allen White of Goose Lake, California, Wendy Acosta of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Ted Hanke (Teresa) of Yelm, Washington, Tim Hanke (Kay) of Toutle, Washington, Todd Hanke (Shelly) of Kelso, Washington. Gayland had 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He had four sisters, Lois, Margret, Delores and Loraine; and four brothers, Henry, Cliff, Fred and Howard.

Gayland was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, one brother, two sisters and two grandchildren.

A celebration of life takes place at 1 p.m. April 9 at the Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee St., Kelso, Washington.