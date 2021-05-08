September 22, 1952 — April 21, 2021
Gay Lynn Smith, of Kelso, Wash., passed away peacefully at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on April 21, 2021. She was born September 22, 1952, to Dorothy Mae and James Thomas Gehrman in Chehalis, Wash. She spent her formative years in the area attending Catholic school, as well as helping raise her younger brothers. Gay was a very vibrant young girl who enjoyed spending time with neighborhood friends and family members, especially her grandmother, Bessie Mae Attaway. In her teenage years, her family would relocate to Longview, where she would begin a new journey.
In 1969, Gay was enrolled at Mark Morris High School where she would make a number of lifelong friends whom she was close with until the time of her passing. After graduating from high school in 1970, Gay would go on to work several waitressing jobs in the local area, where she met many people who adored her very much.
In the summer of 1971, she would be introduced by a mutual friend to a Vietnam veteran by the name of Danny Monroe Smith. They would have a courtship until July 19, 1975, when they became husband and wife. On July 15, 1978, they welcomed their first-born son, Jeremiah Everett Lee. Nearly eight years later, on May 13, 1986, they would welcome their second child, Olivia Gay Lynn.
Gay was a hardworking woman. While raising her family, she also held down several jobs. Her favorite career of all was as manager of Karmel Korn at the Three Rivers Mall, which she held for several years. Gay spent the next 19 years working at The Home Depot until the time of her death.
Gay was a very loving and charismatic person who always went out of her way to help anyone she could, especially her children and grandson. She was a devout Catholic, who was an active member of The Immaculate Heart of Mary. She was a woman of song and laughter. When she entered a room, she could bring a smile to anyone’s face.
Gay was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Dale and Donald Gehrman; her husband, Danny Monroe Smith; as well as her grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles and a cousin.
Gay is survived by a son, Jeremiah Everett Lee Smith (Jennifer) of Cleveland, Ohio; a daughter, Olivia Gay Lynn Smith (Abraham Wallis); a grandson, Weiland James Wallis all Clackamas, Ore. Also surviving are her brothers, Ron Gehrman (Martha); Dean Gehrman (Karin); Glen Gehrman, all of Longview, Wash.; and David Gehrman (Julie) of Kelso, Wash. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Gay’s name to The American Heart Association or The Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Kelso, Wash.
Mother, thank you for this time we had with you here on Earth. You were such a gracious and giving soul who never asked for anything in return but love. During the toughest times, you were the glue that held this family together. You were always selfless, loved us unconditionally, and never judged anyone. May you enjoy your next steps through the gates of Heaven and may your pain be forever taken away. You are gone, but will never be forgotten. You are forever loved. Go rest high on that mountain, for your work on Earth is done. We love you with all our hearts, always and forever, forever and always. Amen.
Happy Mother’s Day.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.