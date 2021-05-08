Gay was a very loving and charismatic person who always went out of her way to help anyone she could, especially her children and grandson. She was a devout Catholic, who was an active member of The Immaculate Heart of Mary. She was a woman of song and laughter. When she entered a room, she could bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Gay was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Dale and Donald Gehrman; her husband, Danny Monroe Smith; as well as her grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles and a cousin.

Gay is survived by a son, Jeremiah Everett Lee Smith (Jennifer) of Cleveland, Ohio; a daughter, Olivia Gay Lynn Smith (Abraham Wallis); a grandson, Weiland James Wallis all Clackamas, Ore. Also surviving are her brothers, Ron Gehrman (Martha); Dean Gehrman (Karin); Glen Gehrman, all of Longview, Wash.; and David Gehrman (Julie) of Kelso, Wash. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Gay’s name to The American Heart Association or The Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Kelso, Wash.