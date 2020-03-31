Gary Wilbur

Gary Guy Wilbur of Castle Rock, Wash., was born on August 17, 1939 to Doran and Ellen (Dalos) Wilbur in Devils Lake North Dakota. The family moved to the local area in 1942 and have been here ever since. Gary graduated from Castle Rock High in 1958. After high school he joined the Navy, he was with the Navy from 1958 to 1962. He then came home and worked for Longview Fibre for 3 years and married the love of his life Lois Cunningham on May 29, 1965. A year later he went to work for Weyerhaeuser Co., as a Woods Engineer and then as an Equipment Operator. He retired in 2004. Gary enjoyed hunting, shooting, spending time with grandchildren, and visiting with friends. Gary always had a witty, dry sense of humor.