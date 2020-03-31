Gary Wilbur

August 17, 1939 – March 23, 2020
Gary Guy Wilbur of Castle Rock, Wash., was born on August 17, 1939 to Doran and Ellen (Dalos) Wilbur in Devils Lake North Dakota. The family moved to the local area in 1942 and have been here ever since. Gary graduated from Castle Rock High in 1958. After high school he joined the Navy, he was with the Navy from 1958 to 1962. He then came home and worked for Longview Fibre for 3 years and married the love of his life Lois Cunningham on May 29, 1965. A year later he went to work for Weyerhaeuser Co., as a Woods Engineer and then as an Equipment Operator. He retired in 2004. Gary enjoyed hunting, shooting, spending time with grandchildren, and visiting with friends. Gary always had a witty, dry sense of humor.
Gary is survived by his sister JoAnne Kerr, brother Leroy (Barb) Wilbur, sons Vince (Tracy) Wilbur, Bryan (Heather) Wilbur, grandchildren Jacob (Brandy) Wilbur, Jordan Wilbur, Kevin Wilbur, Emily Wilbur and Makayla Wilbur. Gary was preceded in death by his wife Lois, mother, father and Patty Rister Mathews.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Longview Hospice.
