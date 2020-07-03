Gary Vernon Johnson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 20, 1948—June 18, 2020

Gary was born to Willis “Vernon” Johnson and Marjorie K. (Travis) Johnson, on June 20, 1948, in Longview, Washington. The Johnson family’s livelihood thrived on the timber industry. Gary attended Robert A. Long High School in Longview, graduating in 1966 with his highschool sweetheart, Judy A. (Williams) Johnson. Gary competed on R.A. Long football and track teams, and played baseball at Lower Columbia College in Longview. Later Gary graduated from Oregon State University in 1972, majoring in forest management.

Gary worked for Burlington Northern’s Timber and Western Lands Department and Plum Creek Timber Company in Enumclaw, WA. His duties included working on road projects, securing timber sales and land access, property maintenance, community relations, and managing logging operations. As Puget Sound Unit Manager, he fostered Plum Creek’s relationships with many private and public land holders. By 1998, Gary’s area of responsibility included the Columbia and Yakima units, almost 330,000 acres of company land.