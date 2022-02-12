March 22, 1932 — Feb. 2, 2022

Gary Springer, a longtime Toledo, Washington, resident and educator, died February 2, 2022, from complications due to COVID-19 at the age of 89 in Centralia Providence Hospital. He was born March 22, 1932, in Mabton, Washington, and graduated from Mabton High School in 1950. He went on to earn two degrees and his principal’s credentials from Central Washington State College.

Gary married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie, in 1954. He started teaching and coaching in the Toledo School District that same year. He later served as elementary principal until he retired in 1987.

Shortly after starting his teaching career, he was called to active duty in the U.S. Air Force, where he earned the rank of captain while serving as a pilot for three years before resuming his career in education in Toledo.

Gary was a longtime member of the Toledo Lions Club and the Booster Club. He enjoyed his family, logging in his younger years, hunting, fishing, gardening, and working in his woodshop. Most of all he enjoyed kids and re-connecting with them years later as adults. He enjoyed his friends and neighbors and being a part of the Toledo community.

He is survived by his wife and “old sweetie,” Marjorie Springer; his son, Doug Springer (daughter-in-law, Cindy) of Belfair; and daughter, Patti Leeper (son-in-law, Randy) of Tumwater. He has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

On Doug’s side, he is survived by Gary’s granddaughter, Katie Bettendorf (Casey); great-granddaughter, Attie, who will soon be moving to Lacey, Washington; grandson, Noah Springer (Kendall); and his great-grandchildren, Brody and Braylon, who reside in Chehalis.

On Patti’s side, he is survived by granddaughter, Kelsey Leeper (Berk) of Houston, Texas; and grandson, Brock Leeper of the Seattle area.

Per Gary’s request, there will be no services. He was concerned someone might contract COVID while congregating to honor his memory. Ironically, he was struck down by the very illness he was trying to protect others from.

Memorial donations may be made to the Toledo Elementary or Middle School libraries or to the Toledo High School scholarship fund.

Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.