Gary R. McKennett

Jan. 27, 1935 — June 9, 2022

Gary passed away June 9, 2022, at the age of 87. He was born in Spokane to Carl R. McKennett and Evelyn L. Smith, both deceased. Gary’s brother, Allen L. McKennett also is deceased.

Gary moved to Longview in 1963 and worked for at the Weyerhaeuser chlorine plant as a pipe fitter for 36.5 years. He also proudly served in the Navy before that.

He was a proud stepfather to Jeff Edgell, Julie Merchant, Jon Merchant, Jennifer Pierce, Douglas Merchant; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Gary was married 35 years to Gail McKennett “Van Buskirk.”

He was a lifetime member of Masonic Lodge No. 263 of Longview, and was a member of the Kelso-Longview American Legion Post No. 155 for more than 50 years.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. June 25, 2022, at the Stella Lutheran Chapel, 124 Sherman Road, Longview. Lunch will follow the service.