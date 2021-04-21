August 5, 1947 — April 5, 2021

Gary N. Fadden Sr., was born on August 5, 1947, in Littleton, New Hampshhire, and passed away from COVID on April 5, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington.

Gary was born to Edgar J. Fadden and Dayle Hart Fadden. He was the oldest of seven children. Gary graduated from Winlock High School in 1965. He joined the Navy Reserves and went active duty in February 1968. On February 9, 1968, Gary married Laura Boltinghouse. He left 18 days later for active duty aboard the USS Hancock aircraft carrier to Vietnam for a nine month tour. He came back to the states for a few months and they moved to Alameda, California, where the ship was in dry dock. He then returned to Vietnam for another nine month tour. During that time, his son Gary Jr., was born in November in Longview.

After returning home from his second tour, he went back to work at the Weyerhaeuser pulp lab. He in the meantime had applied for a job with the Longview Fire Dept. His daughter, Becky, was born in November 1971. He was hired on at the Fire Department in December of 1971. Gary loved being a fireman and worked his way up from firefighter, driver-operator, lieutenant, to eventually retiring as a Captain. He was very proud of his accomplishments.