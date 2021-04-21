August 5, 1947 — April 5, 2021
Gary N. Fadden Sr., was born on August 5, 1947, in Littleton, New Hampshhire, and passed away from COVID on April 5, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington.
Gary was born to Edgar J. Fadden and Dayle Hart Fadden. He was the oldest of seven children. Gary graduated from Winlock High School in 1965. He joined the Navy Reserves and went active duty in February 1968. On February 9, 1968, Gary married Laura Boltinghouse. He left 18 days later for active duty aboard the USS Hancock aircraft carrier to Vietnam for a nine month tour. He came back to the states for a few months and they moved to Alameda, California, where the ship was in dry dock. He then returned to Vietnam for another nine month tour. During that time, his son Gary Jr., was born in November in Longview.
After returning home from his second tour, he went back to work at the Weyerhaeuser pulp lab. He in the meantime had applied for a job with the Longview Fire Dept. His daughter, Becky, was born in November 1971. He was hired on at the Fire Department in December of 1971. Gary loved being a fireman and worked his way up from firefighter, driver-operator, lieutenant, to eventually retiring as a Captain. He was very proud of his accomplishments.
After retiring from the Fire Department, he had a few part-time jobs and ended up going into the construction safety field for nearly 30 years. He held many positions of leadership in this field. He traveled across the United States working on different job sites and made many friends in these travels.
Gary and Laura rescued Daffy Lou, a cute little cocker spaniel. She was absolutely the apple of his eye. They bonded like you wouldn’t believe. She ran the house and he let her. She misses him terribly.
Gary is survived by his wife, Laura; his two children, Gary Jr. (Susan), and Becky; and three grandchildren, Zachary, Trevor, and Ryann. He also is survived by his six siblings, Ronald Fadden, Keith Fadden, Marilyn Gilliam, Debbe Cross, Tami Dennis and Lance Fadden and their spouses; many nieces and nephews; an Aunt Karen in West Virginia; and an abundance of friends.
Gary will be greatly missed by so many.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on April 23, 2021 at Steele Chapel funeral home. Viewing will be at 12:30 p.m. for those interested.
