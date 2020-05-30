× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 25, 1948—May 8, 2020

St. George, Utah—Gary Miles Hunt, 71, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, in St. George, Utah, after a long spell with cancer. He was Born November 25, 1948, in Longview, Wash., the fifth of six siblings, born to Miles F. Hunt, and Mildred M. (Grover) Hunt.

Gary was a longtime resident of Kelso, Wash., before moving to Maple Valley, Wash., with a sister and brother-in-law in 2004. He moved with them to Albion, Idaho in 2005, and later in 2012, to Washington, Utah. The last year and a half of his life, he resided in a care center in St. George.

Gary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Early years, Gary enjoyed baseball tournament games with his church league team, and worked at the old Kelso golf course in the 70’s. Gary was loved by his fellow ward members. He was a quiet, easygoing fellow, fun-loving and enjoyed being around people.

He is survived by his siblings: Joan Odekirk, of Springville, Utah, Donna (Keith) Davis, of Longview, Wash., Judy (Larry) Bingham, of Shoreline, Wash., Colleen (Steve) Barker, of Washington, Utah, and Joseph, (Bill) (Cindy) Hunt, of Kelso, Wash., along with numerous nieces and nephews.