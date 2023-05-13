April 29, 1955—May 5, 2023

KELSO—Gary passed away peacefully in his sleep in Kelso, WA on May 5, 2023 from natural causes and went to race with the Angels at the great dragstrip in Heaven. He was born April 29, 1955 to Lois and Lloyd Engebretson in Longview WA Graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1973. He was married to Connie Munger Engebretson for 25 years at the time of their divorce. He had a long relationship with Machelle Kurtz until 2022.

Gary worked several jobs throughout his 68 years. The most rewarding for him was being a track official at the Riverdale Raceway in Toutle WA for the last few years.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Janice Engebretson and Marcia Williams; brother-in-laws, Ronald Rapid, Ron Williams and Hayden Dowell and niece Heather Dowell. Survived by his sister Randi and Larry Harper Longview; nieces and nephews; step children Dennis and Tracy Munger Castle Rock; Brian Munger CA.; Jeff Munger Seattle; two great grandkids; grandsons Cameron and Bethany Munger Kelso, and special grandson Kasey Munger and Brittany Taylor Longview Cremation has taken place Columbia Funeral Home Longview. There will be two Celebration of Life’s. One will be announced for sometime in June. The second will be July 9 after the drag races at Riverdale Raceway 250 Rodale Dr. Toutle WA. Gary’s ashes will be scattered on the race track.