May 13- 1950—Aug. 27, 2022
Lifelong local resident Gary Lloyde Palmer, 72, of Kelso, passed away on Aug. 27, 2022, at the Hospice Care Center in Longview.
He was born May 13, 1950, in Longview, to Franklin Albert and Bernice (Bergly) Palmer. Gary graduated from Kelso High School with the class of 1968. He was a good bowler and baseball player in his youth.
On Aug. 18, 1992, he married his wife Virginia in Kelso. She survives him at home. Gary is also survived by a daughter, Erica Palmer of Olympia, Washington; a son, Scott Palmer of Longview; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan and Darrel Chafty of Kelso and Teri and Nate Stone of Longview; three grandsons: Cade Harren, Luca Palmer and Miles Palmer; nieces and nephews: Kelly Sue Gallager of Tucson, Arizona, Kevin D. Chaufty of Sandpoint, Idaho, Kerry A. Van Skike of Kalama, Nicholas D. Gallagher of Castle Rock, and Katie Wallace and Andrew Stone, both of Longview.
Gary worked for the Trojan Nuclear Plant, Calson’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Napa Auto Parts, Wayron Fabrication, Waite Specialities and Western Fabrication. He was a member of Elks Lodge 1482, the American Legion and the National Rifle Association.
He enjoyed caramel macchiato and old fashioned doughnuts in the morning. He loved family trips to Hood Canal, the Seahawks, all things golf, hunting, the ocean, and deep sea fishing. Gary taught his nephews how to hunt and fish; they called him “Uncle Buck.” He adored his four-legged friends: Deuce, Shamrock, Charlie, Tizmore and Walter.
A celebrations of Gary’s life is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Kelso Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St in Kelso.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Home Health & Hospice, P.O. 2067, Longview, WA 98632.
