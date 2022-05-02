Gary Lindsey Sr.

He was an avid Hunter and fisherman a great teacher loving father an honorable husband he is survived by his partner and wife of 22 years Heather Lindsey and children Tammee Ferdon, Gary Lindsey Jr., Tiffany Cooper, Shane Lindsey, & Shaun Lindsey and his stepchildren along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren there has to be a funeral service Tuesday May 10th at 2 at Steele Chapel Memorial Park