February 2, 1945 — May 18, 2021

Gary Lester Adair, 76, passed away on May 18, 2021, at his home in Longview, Wash.

He was born in Longview to Lester and Zola (Henry) Adair, the third son of four boys. Gary attended school in Longview and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1963.

Gary married Francine C. Clark in 1965. Together they had two children. They were married for 30 years divorcing in 1996, but remained the best of friends.

Following the lead of his father, Gary worked for Weyerhaeuser Pulp and Paper Mill for 38 years as a heavy equipment operator. Gary enjoyed working at the mill and the many friends he made along the way, some of whom were life long friends.

Gary was a kind and thoughtful man who loved to make people laugh. He never missed the opportunity to send a handwritten card or a heartfelt letter to those he cared about. Although he was a quiet man, he was a prankster and in his early years he was known as “Lippy Leadfoot” by law enforcement throughout Cowlitz County. Gary loved antiques, cars, cats and chocolate; and although he was a long-time diabetic, he always had a stash of chocolate hidden somewhere to share with those he loved.