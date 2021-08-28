Gary L. Rose

July 3, 1951 — August 20, 2021

Throughout his life, Gary had a tremendous capacity to enjoy himself wherever he was and with whomever he was sharing that moment.

Born under the sign of Cancer, he loved all things relating to water: swimming, boating, water skiing, cruising to Alaska or through the Panama Canal. He especially enjoyed spending time at the family property overlooking Lake Merwin.

He had a rare gift for friendship, making friends wherever he went and then keeping them throughout his life. At its end, he was still in contact with people from high school, college, and his travels.

He was born to Ed and DeLyla (Donna) Rose in Vancouver on July 3, 1951. He graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School, and received a bachelor’s degree from Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Oregon, then a Master of Divinity degree from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, followed by a career of more than 30 years in public mental health.

He retired in 2008, when diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a progressively debilitating and terminal neurological disorder, and assumed a leadership role in supporting other people living with MSA.