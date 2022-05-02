 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary L. Lindsey Sr.

July 20, 1943 — April 3, 2022

Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman, a great teacher, a loving father, and an honorable husband.

He is survived by his partner and wife of 22 years, Heather Lindsey; children Tammee Ferdon, Gary Lindsey Jr., Tiffany Cooper, Shane Lindsey and Shaun Lindsey; his stepchildren along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service takes place at 2 p.m. May 10 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

