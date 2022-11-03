Dec. 26, 1956 — Oct. 18, 2022

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Gary Kim Lorimor was called home at the age of 65. The world has tragically lost a great brother, father and opa.

Gary was born in Eugene, Oregon, on December 27, 1956. He grew up in Corvallis, Oregon. He attended Corvallis High School where he graduated in 1975 with a full Air Force ROTC scholarship. He attended Oregon State University and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering.

After graduating, he went directly into pilot training. He then attended the Air Force Institute of Technology and received a master’s degree in engineering. He accomplished much in his career and retired from the Air Force after 25 years with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to the state of Washington.

Gary continued his love of flying with RC planes and drones. He volunteered with the Lewis County Radio Control Club. He was a devout Catholic.

Gary is survived by his brothers, Rodney, Dennis and Donald; his children, Benjamin, Grace, Ellen, Rachel, Olivia, and their mother; his nine grandchildren; and countless extended family and found family members.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. November 10, 2022, at Willamette National Cemetery (11800 S.E. Mount Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, Oregon). A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (400 S. Andresen Road, Vancouver, Washington). Please send all flowers to St. Joseph’s.