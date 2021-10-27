 Skip to main content
Gary Joe Hill
Gary Joe Hill

Gary Joe Hill

July 28, 1952 — Oct. 12, 2021

Gary Joe Hill is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Ray Hill and Mildred Johnsey Melton.

He is survived by his sisters: Donetta Risley, Brenda Rooney, and Janet Alwine; by his daughters: Gretchen Jones and Jessica Masters; and by his five grandchildren.

Celebrations of life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Longview Eagles.

A full obituary is at www.dahlmcvicker.com.

