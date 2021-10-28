Jan. 27, 1937 — Oct. 24, 2021
Gary H. Gregg of Kennewick, Washington, 84, died on October 24, 2021, at the Richland Rehabilitation Center.
He was born January 27, 1937, in Longview, Washington, the son of Glenn and Mava (Holt) Gregg. Gary graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University. He was married to, and is divorced from, Ruth Ann Gregg. He had a love for his family and friends. His hobbies included family gatherings, hiking, fishing, riding ATVs, camping, traveling and challenging himself (whether it be in work or play).
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ruth (Gregg) Scott; brother, JC Gregg; and his son, Joel Gregg.
He is survived by his brother, Duane Gregg; and his daughter, Jill Shu Gregg. He also is survived by three granddaughters: Haliegh Williams, Shayla Chamberlain-James and Page Gregg; plus his great-grandchildren: Harley James, Remmington James, Willow James, Maizie James, MacKian Chinn, McKinley Chinn and Maddex Chinn.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 14, at CG Public House & Catering in Kennewick, Washington. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.
People who wish to remember Gary in a special way may make gifts in his memory to a charity of their choice.
