Gary Gilhuly

Sept. 28, 1941 — Feb. 11, 2022

Gary John Gilhuly was born September 28, 1941, at Cowlitz General Hospital to John Frederick “Jack” Gilhuly and Julia Elizabeth Jacobsen. He was preceded in death by both parents; and his first wife, Sharon Louise Steele-Foutch. He slipped peacefully into heaven February 11, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” (Houglum); sons Robert (LizAnn), Brett (Katie) and Sean (Kaylee); daughter Amy; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind two brothers, Al (Bubba) and his wife Linda, and Larry (Teeny Bubba) and his wife, Peggy; and his only not older sister, Judy, and her husband, Jim. Gary was affectionately known by his family as “Big Bubba.” He also is survived by cousins, numerous nieces and nephews, and numerous Brazilian extended family. A memorial service will be held at noon March 12, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 Kessler Blvd., Longview, Washington.

For a full obituary please go online to http://www.tributes.com/obituary/show/Gary-Gilhuly-108538752.

