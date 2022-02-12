Dec. 14, 1945 — Nov. 15, 2021

Gary E. Miller of Rose Valley in Kelso, WA born December 14, 1945 went home to be with Jesus on November 15, 2021.

He was preceded by his father, Harold Glen Miller; his mother, Ruth Louise Millman; his stepfather, Lawrence Eugene Millman; and his sister, Kirsten Cathy Sorensen.

He is survived by his sister, Laureen Nicolay; his wife, Fay, of 56 years; their daughter Valena Williams; grandchildren Brandi Claycamp, Michael Williams, Sarah Dofelmire, Gabriel Williams and Danelle Anderson; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; nieces Corinne Ridgley, Colleen Maurer, Renita VanDiver, Zena Kent and Dorissa Daggy; and 12 great-nephews and great-nieces. To hundreds more, he was a dad, uncle grandpa, friend, mentor and pastor.

Gary grew up and lived all his life in Rose Valley with the exception of a few years right after the death of his father. During this time he met Fay and fell in love. But, he shortly returned to the valley he loved, finishing out his schooling at Kelso High School.

He worked for 10 years at the Longview Fibre pulp and paper mill. He was part owner in several different businesses through the years, but his heart was for people. He studied at Lower Columbia College to be licensed as a drug and alcohol counselor. He loved beyond measure and he gave everything he had to those in need. His calling was to reach the lost with no place to go.

For years Gary turned no one away from his doorstep, welcoming them into his home and, with his wife Fay, providing them with clothing, food and counsel, showing them a better way. Though times were lean, God always provided and no one went hungry. Gary promised to God to give of what he had and so he donated 35 acres of the land he had grown up on to be a place for people to find freedom from their addictions. He never lost faith that it would come to be, even as the years passed and the property changed hands. His faith in God led him to mortgage everything he and Fay had to buy the property back and build Mountain Ministries, a nonprofit program for men.

In 2011, he was diagnosed with three forms of cancer while still taking people into his and Fay’s home, most of whom were women and children and who had few options where to go for help. In 2012, Gary and Fay’s family home burned down. Gary’s faith never wavered that God had a plan.

His final days were spent no differently than he had lived his whole life: loving, comforting and counseling hundreds who came to say their goodbyes, many coming in crying yet leaving with a smile. He knew where he was going and his only concern was for those he was leaving behind and their walk with Jesus.

He passed at home surrounded by family. He wanted no services to be held. Instead if you would like to honor his life, donations can be made to Mountain Ministries. A special thank you to those who support the ministry that was so close to his heart.

Matthew 25:34-36 NIV: “Then the King will say to those on His right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.”