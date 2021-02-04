 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary E. Bell
0 entries

Gary E. Bell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

November 24, 1941—January 29, 2021

Gary E. Bell, 79, Passed away on Jan 29, 2021. He was born on November 24, 1941 in Longview, Wash., to William Bell and Shirley Bell (Langdon).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News